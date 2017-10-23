Box Office: Ajay Devgn And Parineeti Chopra Starrer Golmaal Again First Weekend Business!

443 SHARES Share Tweet

‘Golmaal Again’ starring Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra has done excellent business on its first weekend.

Golmaal Again starring Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra witnessed an amazing start on its first day and has continued the same trend at the Box office over the first weekend. Fans across the nation waited with bated breath for Golmaal Again and it’s great to know that the horror comedy has managed to live up to audience expectations.

Rohit Shetty directorial film put up big numbers on its first day at the Box Office. The film earned Rs 30 crore net approx on Friday and has performed excellently even on Saturday and Sunday. Golmaal Again has collected Rs 28.50 crore net approx on day 2 and continued the same trend even on its third day. The horror comedy film has done a total business of Rs 87.10 crore net approx in three days, which is by far the best numbers put on at the Box Office by any Hindi film this year.

The film is doing phenomenal business in Mumbai circuit with close to Rs 35 crore net approx over the weekend, which is amazing considering Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees holding Rs 41 crore net on its first weekend (the best lifetime total this year after Bahubali – The Conclusion). The other circuits are also doing very well.

Diwali holiday has surely worked out in the favour of Golmaal Again. However, the real test of time will start after the first weekend.

Golmaal Again has an eclectic cast starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, Sachin Khedekar, Uday Tikekar and Prakash Raj.

Golmaal Again, the fourth instalment of the Rohit Shetty franchise is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Reliance Entertainment and Mangl Murti Films.

