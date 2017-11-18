Kriti Sanon Celebrates Her 9 Million Instagram Family!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Actress Kriti Sanon celebrates as her Instagram family grows to 9 million. The long-legged beauty has an ever-increasing fan following which is reflected in her social media.

Kriti Sanon who has been receiving immense love and appreciation post her sleeper hit ‘Bareilly ki Barfi’ took to Instagram to her love with her fans on the milestone number of 9 Million.

The actress has time and again treated the audience with insights into her life through social media in the form of pictures and videos. Kriti is very connected to her fans and regularly indulges in sharing her love for them.

Sometimes you just need someone to believe in you.. A big Thank you to all 9Million of you for your belief and love that keeps me going!!❤️❤️❤️ #9MillionOnInsta Love you guys😘🤗❤️ A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:10am PST

The actress has been on a high these days after her rooted film ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ not only minted amount at the box office but also won hearts of the audience.

Kriti Sanon is currently busy with her upcoming projects, including Arjun Patiala alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

Ever since Kriti Sanon stepped in Bollywood with Heropanti, the actress has created a massive fan base.