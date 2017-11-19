Bigg Boss 11: You Won’t Believe Who Gets EVICTED From The House!

38 SHARES Share Tweet

This week three Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Hina Khan, Benafsha Soonawalla and Sapna Choudhary were nominated for evictions. The trio got nominated after an interesting friendship test task in Monday’s episode.

Luv Tyagi saved Hina Khan during the nomination task but due to one mistake, she got nominated again. On the other hand, Benafsha nominated herself to save Priyank Sharma while Sapna got nominated after Puneesh Sharma rejected to wear salwar kameez for a couple of days as a part of the nomination task. In fact, Sapna didn’t ask for the favour from Puneesh Sharma who could have saved her from getting nominated for eviction.

Going by their recent performance in the house, Hina, as we all know is quite popular in the outside world and has a huge fan following. She has been playing a good game and has been in the limelight since day one. On the other hand, Sapna has also been playing good despite.

Talking about Benafsha, she started making news since last week over her closeness with Priyank Sharma. In fact, every week, Salman Khan asks her to be a part of the game and take stand in order to survive. The superstar host even pranks every week that Benafsha is evicted and guess what? This time she is really out of the house.

Yes, MTV VJ Benafsha Soonawalla has been evicted from the house and the same will be announced by Salman Khan in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11.

What do you have to say about Benafsha Soonawalla’s eviction? Share your views.