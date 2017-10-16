Kriti Sanon Looks Like A Vision As She Goes All Festive For Diwali

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bollywood has been giving us major festive goals these days.The most awaited festive celebration has come and we are totally gushing over Kriti Sanon as she went all festive for Diwali.

Kriti Sanon was spotted yesterday as she graced her presence at a Diwali party in the city. She was all smiles for the shutterbugs looking absolutely beautiful.

The actress has always stood out with her fashion game at the point.

Kriti looked gorgeous in a Faabiiana outfit that had a white floor-length Anarkali and chikankari work on it which gazed beautifully on her perfect posture. The Anarkali had zardozi work all over it to add some bling giving us major Diwali vibes.

The actress kept it minimal with her accessories she wore a perfect pair of ethnic earrings which looked ideal with the attire. She rounded up the look with a pair of juttis that never fail to stand out.

The actress looked lovely as she kept her makeup simple and classy, she wore a pretty pink lipstick with minimum eye makeup. Kriti added a traditional touch to her hair. She absolutely looked absolutely stunning in her traditional attire.

No doubt Kriti has leveled up the festive look for everyone and we would definitely like to steal this look for Diwali.

The ‘Bareily Ki Barfi’ actress never fails to stun us when it comes to style.