Deepika Padukone Voted ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ 2nd Year In A Row!

Actress Deepika Padukone has been turning heads with her impressionable movie choices and sartorial fashion appearances for a few years now! 2017 has seen the actress take this to a global level. The actress has been voted as the sexiest woman alive in an annual youth survey conducted by a leading publication. This is the second year that Deepika has achieved this feat having won last year as well.

Deepika outranked her contemporaries with a whopping 33% of votes to her credit.

Here’s wishing Deepika all the success and luck and may she continue to win hearts with her global dominance!