Makers Of Akshay Kumar Starrer ‘Gold’ Are Planning A Special Event On 6th July!

Makers of Gold have planned a special event with a grand set up in sync with the story of the film.

Akshay Kumar is especially flying down for this event and will be joined by the entire star cast comprising of Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh. Kunal Kapoor etc

The movie which is set in the Pre-Independence era of 1940’s – 50 ’s, traces the journey of a man dreaming to win free India’s first Gold in Hockey.

Filling the masses with immense pride for the nation, the trailer showcases the dream of Tapan Das played by Akshay Kumar to win Gold for free India for the first time.

‘Gold’ marks to be the first association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Apart from Akshay and Mouni, ‘Gold’ has an ensemble cast of Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh, Sunny Kaushal & Nikita Dutta.

‘Gold’ is about India’s first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1946 at Games of the XIV Olympiad, London. The period film helmed by Reema Kagti has been shot across the UK and India.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner name Excel Entertainment, the film is written and directed by Reema Kagti and will hit the theatres on 15th August 2018.