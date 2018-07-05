If I Woke Up As Shah Rukh Khan, I Will Be Experimentative, Says Radhika Apte

The national award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the critically acclaimed actress, Radhika Apte, gets candid with celebrity talk show host Renil Abraham on ‘Open House with Renil’. They open up about their personal and professional life and much more on ‘Open House with Renil’ this Sunday, July 8 at 7pm on zoOm styled by Myntra.

Radhika Apte who is famously known for her critically acclaimed performances, when quizzed about her reaction on what if she wakes up one morning as Shah Rukh Khan, she tells Renil, “I’ll experiment a lot more with films because I think Shah Rukh is an amazingly versatile actor and that’s exactly how he started his career. He experimented across different genres and that’s what I’ll do if I ever woke up as him.”

Born and brought up in a small town in UP, Nawazuddin, who is recognized for his profound roles and award winning performances is endearing and unpretentious. While talking about his family back home, he recalls that during his initial days whenever he used to go back home, his family and neighbors used to question him as to why he always gets beaten up in every film. He says, “After hearing this from my family, I thought that now I will only go back home when I am the one beating someone up in a movie. Then Gangs of Wasseypur happened and that’s when I went back home with my head held high!”

In conversation with Renil, Radhika also reveals that audiences will get to see her and Nawazuddin in a movie together next year. While we can’t wait to watch them on screen together, the chemistry seen on Open House with Renil will surely keep their fans entertained.