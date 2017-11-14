The Makers Of Qarib Qarib Singlle To Hold A Special Screening For Women Celebrities In Industry

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Irrfan Khan’s latest release Qarib Qarib Singlle has been garnering positive word of mouth from across the quarters.

Owing to the response that the film is receiving, the makers have decided to hold a special screening for women celebrities in the industry.

The names of the celebrities who are attending the screening are, Divya Dutta, Pooja Banerjee, Gurmeet Chaudhari along with his wife, Monali Thakur, Jigyasa Singh, Nikkhil Advani to name few.

‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ brings to celluloid fresh pairing of National award-winning actor Irrfan Khan and Malayalam actress Parvathy, who is marking her Bollywood debut with this film.

The film is garnering much love and appreciation from the audience and critics alike for its quirky content and unique storyline.

Irrfan Khan’s quirky avatar and perfect comic timing along with Parvathy’s amazing act is loved by the masses.

‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ showcases new age online dating love between Irrfan Khan and Parvathy.

Presented by Zee Studios, ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok have released and is running on a positive note at the box office.