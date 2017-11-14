Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan Dancing In A Baraat!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the father-daughter Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Jaya Bachchan and little Aaradhya recently attended a family wedding over the weekend in Mumbai. The Bachchans were seen all dressed in their traditional best at a wedding. The whole family was seen enjoying themselves. From dancing during the ‘baarat’ to clicking pictures at the wedding, Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen enjoying their best. We have also got our hands on an amazing video of Aishwarya dancing during the baraat. While they are dancing, people around them can be seen enjoying the actress dancing to the beats.

Recently, Big B shared some pictures from a wedding function that went viral all over the internet

T 2709 – Family and a wedding .. they bring so many of us together for one cause to welcome the bride into the family .. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏🤣🤣🤣🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/yiFlJEXT6C — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 12, 2017

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently working on Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao

Watch the video below: