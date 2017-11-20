Miss World Manushi Chhillar Reacts To Shashi Tharoor’s ‘CHILLAR’ Tweet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Miss World Manushi Chhillar has reacted to Shashi Tharoor’s tweet. No wonder she is the Miss World!

Shashi Tharoor’s tweet post Manushi Chhillar’s victory at Femina Miss World 2017 left not only his followers but also Haryana’s Finance Minister and Women and Child Development Minister angered. Whereas Tharoor has apologized for the tweet but the public is in no mood of letting the Congress leader forget his bad joke. But in the true Miss World fashion, Manushi Chhillar has come to Shashi Tharoor’s rescue!

In his double-dig tweet, Tharoor singled out the infamous demonetization policy that had us running like headless chickens last year and compared loose change—chillar to the new Indian Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

”What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!” (sic)

What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017

This is the tweet that has caused all the uproar and despite apologizing and reminding people that he has in fact, apologized. It is unlikely that Shashi Tharoor will forget his bad joke anytime soon.

But the Miss World has spoken and it seems like the uproar was for nothing!

”Exactly @vineetjaintimes agree with you on this. A girl who has just won the World isn’t going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark. ‘Chillar’ talk is just small change – let’s not forget the ‘chill’ within Chhillar” (sic)

Exactly @vineetjaintimes agree with you on this. A girl who has just won the World isn’t going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark. ‘Chillar’ talk is just small change – let’s not forget the ‘chill’ within Chhillar 🙂 @ShashiTharoor https://t.co/L5gqMf8hfi — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) November 20, 2017

Manushi replied to the tweet was Times Of India’s Managing Director Vineet Jain’s tweet:

”I saw @ShashiTharoor tweet regarding @ManushiChhillar . I wasn’t offended even though she is a times girl. We need to learn to be more TOLERANT towards light hearted HUMOUR. #MissWorld2017 #MissIndia” (sic)

I saw @ShashiTharoor tweet regarding @ManushiChhillar . I wasn’t offended even though she is a times girl. We need to learn to be more TOLERANT towards light hearted HUMOUR. #MissWorld2017 #MissIndia — Vineet jain (@vineetjaintimes) November 20, 2017

See isn’t it high time that the trolls learned to ‘chill’ now?

