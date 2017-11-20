0 SHARES Share Tweet

Meet the gorgeous Villain of Tera Intezaar, Bhani Singh

Bhani Singh is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Arbaaz Khan- Sunny Leone’s upcoming film, “Tera Intezaar”. In the film she will be seen opposite Arya Babbar and while talking about her character she revealed that she is the villain!

Talking about her character, Bhani says, “Me and Arya Babbar are together. We are the bad buddies in the film. We are the villains. Whatever happens in the story is because we are doing those twists and turns. It was very interesting to play a negative shade. We are positive also but the situations make us negative.”

Bhani further shared about her scenes where she will be seen sharing the screen with Arbaaz and Sunny: “I have a major scene with Arbaaz Khan. The climax! There is a fighting sequence. I hit Arbaaz. I have two three scenes together with him and Sunny Leone.”

When asked about her experience working with Arbaaz and Sunny, she said, “It was a great experience. Arbaaz is a very nice person, very sweet and very humble. Infact, during the fighting scene when he saw my shot, he appreciated that it was good and that he really liked it. He also helped me in a lot of other things like how to be on the sets, how to work, how I can improve myself in future and a lot more. And with Sunny also I had a good experience. She is nice.”

“Tera Intezaar” marks Bhani Singh’s Bollywood debut in a pivotal role.