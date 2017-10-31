Nia Sharma Gets Trolled For Blue Halloween Lips, Here’s What She Does Next!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nia Sharma attended a Halloween party for which she opted for dark blue lip color, and got trolled for the same!

Nia Sharma, the popular TV actor became even more popular after she was announced as the third se*iest woman in Asia. It is the festive season of Halloween and people are donning scary looks to celebrate the festival. Nia also went to a Halloween bash and posted a string of pictures from the celebration. But what went wrong?

Well, it was the actress’ lip colour which didn’t quite go well with her followers. With a white sultry outfit and high boots, she had opted for a dark blue lip colour. She shared her picture with the caption, “When someone asks me to go easy on my choice of lip colors #subtlelook .”

When someone asks me to go easy on my choice of lip colors💋 #subtlelook 😌 @rishabskhanna A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Oct 29, 2017 at 1:34am PDT

When she shared her pictures on Instagram, people started trolling her for the same. There were several comments including words like ‘yuck’, ‘horrible’, ‘bad choice’, etc.

She saw people’s reaction but decided not to pay any heed to them. Teasingly, she posted yet another picture of hers in the same avatar. This time with the caption, “I’m just good at stealing edits you guys make This time i’m tagging @rishabskhanna not for makeup but for these clicks.!! Multi-talented you.”

I’m just good at stealing edits you guys make👿😉 This time i’m tagging @rishabskhanna not for makeup but for these clicks.!! Multi-talented you😜😉 A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:51am PDT



But when the troll continued, Nia decided to hit back at them by sharing the picture on Twitter as well. The caption said, “Just the way you won’t like!” But the words say a lot more than that!

Just the way you won’t like! pic.twitter.com/h8P4nvs8f5 — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) October 30, 2017

Well, it was indeed a befitting reply from the actress. Wasn’t it?

This is not the first time that a celeb has been trolled for her lip colour. Earlier also, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been trolled by people for flaunting a purple lip colour at the Cannes Film Festival.

Talking about Nia Sharma, she was last seen on the screens with the adventure game show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. She was also seen in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted.