Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Threatens Shilpa Shinde On The Show And How!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta threatened Shilpa Shinde saying that he would reveal her secrets if she continues to do personal attacks on him.

Bigg Boss 11 is getting spicier day by day. With each passing day, the audience is getting to witness more arguments, more fights and more controversies. It was recently that Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde again had an argument. And it was later that Vikas threatened Shilpa saying that he would reveal her secrets if she continues to do personal attacks on him.

He said that he would reveal all the details of the actress’ engagement with her former co-star Romit Raj. This happened when Shilpa mentioned the name of Parth Samarthan, the person who had accused Vikas of se*xual assault.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

For those who don’t know, Shilpa and Romit met on the sets of the daily soap Maayka and fell in love with each other. It was back in the year 2009. They even got engaged and were going to get married. But the marriage had to be called off due to some reasons.

Earlier, while talking to India Today, Shilpa had confessed, “My wedding preparations were done, my wedding outfit was ready, I had even bought my jewellery and the cards were also printed. It is very sad that I had to call off my marriage one month prior to the actual date. But I feel it is a wise decision and I am very happy that at least now I won’t have to make adjustments for each and every single thing. I will now be able to take my own decisions.”

Well, let’s see if Vikas and Shilpa’s arguments further reveal any of their secrets!