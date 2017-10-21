Not Rajinikanth, But This Actor Was The First Choice For Akshay Kumar Starrer 2.0!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

While Rajinikanth plays the protagonist in 2.0, Akshay Kumar plays the role of the villain!

2.0 is one of the most awaited movies of 2018. The movie is going to see two superstars sharing the screen space together, and they are none other than Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. But do you all know that the south superstar was actually not the first choice for the role. It was someone else from the Bollywood film industry.

It was actually Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan who was offered the role before. In a conversation with Komal Nahata, the actor himself revealed that he was approached by Shankar, the director of 2.0, to do the film.

Aamir said, ”Shankar had offered me the film and I’m a big fan of his and Rajini Ji. He himself was not feeling very well health wise and he called me and said that ‘please do the film.’’

The actor seemed very impressed with the script of the film as he said, “It’s going to be a super duper hit film. It’s a blockbuster. It’s going to break all records. That’s what I feel.”

Well, if he loved the script so much, then why did he not do the film? The actor answered that saying, “Whenever I used to close my eyes, I used to see Rajini ji in that role. I could not see myself doing that role. I couldn’t feel it emotionally. And I told Shankar that wouldn’t be able to do it. Only Rajini ji can do it. He is irreplaceable. I’m a huge fan of Rajini Sir.”

That was indeed great of Aamir! Wasn’t it?

Talking about the actor’s work front, he is currently shooting for his next film Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

