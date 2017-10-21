Bigg Boss 11: Here’s What Salman Khan Has To Say About Arshi Khan’s Spit Act On Hina Khan!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The drama inside the Bigg Boss house is growing intense with each passing day. This week of Bigg Boss 11 witnessed ugly spats, much foul-mouthed language and much more that had shaken the house. One of the fights that took an ugly turn was between Arshi Khan and Hina Khan.

Hina and Arshi got into a war of words recently. Arshi picked up her footwear to hit Hina. After which, Hina gets angry and in a rage of anger, Arshi spits at her from the jail. This gross act leaves Hina angry to the core. Hina gets really furious at Arshi claiming that latter abused her while Arshi denies.

Now in tonight’s episode of weekend ka vaar, Hina Khan brings up the topic of how Arshi Khan had spit at her. Salman Khan also reacts to the same like this was no big deal as Arshi had spit from a very long distance. This creates another big argument between Hina and Arshi.

Also, watch Salman Khan introduced Sultani Akhada task between Arshi and Hina. This was also a time for both to take revenge. For one of the rounds of the task, Hina Khan had to get her flags which were placed towards Arshi Khan’s side. On the other hand, Arshi had to get her flags which were placed on Hina’s side.

While trying to get into each other’s side, Arshi left no stone unturned to create ruckus during the task. She went on to punch Hina, pretending to give her best to the task.

However, she was trying more to hit Hina. Hina, too, went on to hit Arshi with the lower part of the flag. The two got into a physical fight which made Salman Khan to stop the task there itself and no winner was declared.

