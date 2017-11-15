Padmavati Marks Trilogy Of Deepika Padukone And Sanjay Leela Bhansali 

0 SHARES Share Tweet

15th November 2013, marked to be the beginning of a journey for Deepika Padukone with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the big screen as ‘Goliyon ki Rasleela – Ram Leela’ released.

With a working relationship of nearly 5 years, the actor – film maker duo have collaborated over three films, ‘Bajiroa Mastani’ and ‘Padmavati’ being in further to Ramleela.

Collaborating for the third time in a row, the film maker has raised the bar higher this time around with ‘Padmavati’.

The duo share a warm bond and are known to have their creativity aligned as a team.

The celebrated film maker is regarded to bring the best out of Deepika as an actress.

Padmavati is being touted as Indian Cinema’s most expensive project to be spearheaded by an actress.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s craft and Deepika’s skill have proven to be a hit formula at the box office.