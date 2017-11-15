Yami Gautam Makes A Style Statement With The Unique Angrakha Saree

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Being the first one to pull off an Angrakha saree, Yami Gautam makes style a statement by looking undoubtedly pretty. She looks extremely elegant and classy in the unique Angrakha Saree.

Yami Gautam is one actress who is fearless of experimenting with new looks and this time she is seen in a never before look as she dresses up in a saree. The actress chose to take a different fashion route and try out something new

Yami Gautam mesmerized us, wearing an Anju Modi creation styled by Tanya Ghavri. With makeup by Shraddha Naik, Yami looked very pretty in the minimal makeup, focusing on the eyes. With a simple yet trendy hairdo by Ayesha Devitre, Yami Gautam looks amazingly in the crisp ponytail.

The diva attended the International Children Film Soceity in Hyderabad on the occasion of Children’s Day where she felicitated the young creative minds.

The B-Town actress took this to her social media as she captioned her post ‘Cudnt have been a better way to celebrate #Children’ day by felicitating some young but brilliant creative minds who are future of our cinema.. was amazed to see some fantastic short films created at such a tender age at the #InternationalChildrenfilmsoci ety… inspired !!’

The actress grabbed eyeballs by surprisingly turning up in a saree. Yami Gautam is one of the actresses who pulls of the most simple outfits and yet looks classy. The Kaabil actress has always been known to keep up with the trend and yet be comfortable.