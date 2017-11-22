Padmavati Star Deepika Padukone’s Style Game Goes Wrong, People Troll Her Badly!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Padmavati actress Deepika Padukone had adorned a saree for an event which didn’t quite suit her!

The Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has lately been making headlines due to her film Padmavati. But recently the actress got in news due to her bad style game. While usually the actress looks quite stunning in sarees, this time we guess she went for the wrong.

Deepika was attending the Social Media Summit Awards 2017. The attire and the entire look didn’t suit the beautiful actress and hence it gave people a chance to troll her. She had adorned a saree by the designer Sailesh Singhania.

The green banarasi saree with golden work was still fine. But it was paired with a light green blouse with puffed full sleeves, which made the entire look a fashion disaster. The actress had accessorized her look with a heavy choker neckpiece and had her hair tied up in a parted bun.

❤️❤️❤️ @deepikapadukone today for The Social Sumit Awards wearing saree @s_singhanias jewellery @tanishqjewellery hair and makeup @danielbauermakeupandhair assisted by @anjalichauhan16 #padmavatipromotions A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Nov 19, 2017 at 8:45am PST



The actress’ stylist Shaleena Nathani shared her picture on Instagram, where people trolled her left and right. Some criticized her look, some called it disgusting and outdated, and there were some others who advised Deepika to change her stylist!

Check out some of the comments made by the people:

On a related note, Deepika Padukone has been receiving open threats from different fringe group across the country. These people have even offered bounty of as much as Rs 5 crores and Rs 10 crores to behead the actress along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director of the film.

Looking at all such issues, the makers of the film had to postpone the release of the film. The film, most probably will not release this year and has been pushed to 2018. Padmavati, which was earlier slated to release on December 1, this year stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor along with Deepika Padukone.