Rishi Kapoor has been on Twitter again. This time he has called an ex-RJ ugly and sent her revolting messages too. This is how Twitter trolled him.

It never is a dull day when Rishi Kapoor tweets. Although this time it was downright nasty. It all started when Sucharita Tyagi, a follower, and ex-RJ replied to his tweet.

It all started when Rishi Kapoor tweeted this:

As a reply, Sucharita Tyagi tweeted ‘Not Funny’. That was the start of another twitter drama created by Rishi Kapoor.

As soon as Tyagi sent her reply she got a direct message from Kapoor himself. In the messages that came from a veteran actor are suited for someone of his stature. Rishi Kapoor started the conversation by stating “Actually you are right. Your face is funnier!”

Tyagi kept it clean and gave Rishi a respectful reply after which the actor informed her that he will block her as they are ‘not on the same wavelength’.

After Sucharita Tyagi tweeted her conversation with Rishi Kapoor, reactions poured in:

This is not the first time that Kapoor has become a laughing stalk for the Twitterati. Last time when Rishi Kapoor was trolled on Twitter was when he agreed to the controversial statements of National Conference President Farooq Abdullah.

Farooq Abdullah in a party had stated, ”J&K is landlocked and surrounded by nuclear powers China, Pakistan and India. All three of them have atom bombs. We have nothing except Allah’s name. Those who are talking about Azadi (freedom) are talking wrong,”

Rishi Kapoor’s reaction to this was:

As a reply to this tweet, many reacted by saying that the veteran actor should reduce his drinking. While one user brought up the controversy that had flared up when Pakistani actress Mahira Khan was photographed with Ranbir Kapoor.

We hope that the next time Rishi Kapoor tweets it doesn’t end up making him a laughing stalk.