Photos: Deepika Padukone Celebrates Wrap-up Of Padmavati With Ranveer Singh And Others

Deepika Padukone’s wrap-up bash for Padmavati was attended by B-town stars like Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra and many others.

The Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has completed the shoot of her upcoming film Padmavati and to celebrate the occasion she threw a party which was attended by many B-town celebs. The actress had actually completed her part of shoot a week ago. But it was Ranveer Singh who was still shooting. But now that both of them are done with the shoot, it called for a celebration.

Deepika also wanted to celebrate the fact that her song Ghoomar from Padmavati has been garnering praises from all over. The song has already received more than 50 million views on YouTube.

The bash was held on Saturday night at Deepika’s residence. The guests started pouring in at the sea-facing apartment at Prabhadevi by 11 PM. But Ranveer was amongst the first to arrive who came around 9 PM. Also, spotted were celebs like Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Manish Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Aadar Jain and Athiya Shetty. The bash was also attended by star kids like Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar, who are very soon going to make their debuts on the big screen.

Unfortunately, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director of Padmavati, couldn’t make it to the party as he was busy with the post-production work. Also, Shahid Kapoor was out of town. He was in London and hence could not attend the party.

Talking about the film, Padmavati, the period drama, stars Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmini. The film shows Ranveer Singh in the role of Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Rana Rawal Ratan Singh, Queen Padmini’s husband. The film is slated to release on December 1, this year.

Meanwhile, check out the pictures from the party:

