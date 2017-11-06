Watch: Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Sapna Choudhary’s Bollywood Debut From Bhangover’s Song Love Bite

25 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary is going to be seen shaking her legs on the song Love Bite of the film Bhangover.

The Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary had been in headlines for lots of reasons. Whether it is her conversation on safe s*x or her leaked video from a private party, Sapna has been in the limelight. But even before stepping into the Bigg Boss house, the Haryanvi dancer had shot for her Bollywood debut. She is going to be seen shaking her legs on the song Love Bite of the film Bhangover.

Although the full song is not out yet, the makers have released a 40 second long video which gives a glimpse of Sapna’s moves. You can check out the song here.

Talking about Sapna Choudhary, recently, she was in news because of her conversation with her co-contestants Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. They were talking about safe s*x. And the TV actresses were surprised to know how clueless Sapna is on such things!

Also, one of her dancing videos from a private party had been doing the rounds of social media. In the video, we could see how Sapna was shaking her legs, while several other men were dancing around her.

Coming back to Sapna’s debut with Bhangover, the film stars Prerika Arora, Taing, Aradhya Jimmy Sharma, Anmol Khatri and Palash Soni in lead roles. Directed by Mahinder Singh Saniwal, the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 17, this year. It is also the production debut of the Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar’s mother, Sumitra.

Sapna Choudhary is one of the popular contestants of Bigg Boss 11. She keeps entertaining the audience with her dance moves and dramas, which has kept her safe from eviction. Talking about eviction, it was Dhinchak Pooja who got evicted from the house last week.

