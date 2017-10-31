Photos: Deepika Padukone Launch The Trailer Of Padmavati In 3D

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Deepika Padukone who essays the most beautiful woman in the history, Rani Padmini will be launching the trailer of the much awaited ‘Padmavati’ in 3D today.

The actress aptly portrays the regal beauty on screen and has garnered immense love and appreciation for the same ever since the first look was released.

Not only the audience but also B-town showered the actress with love and praises for her breath taking avatar as the Rajputani queen.

Looking at the tremendous response Deepika Padukone has been receiving the makers decided to launch Deepika’s song as the first song of the film.

After the outstanding response to the song ‘Ghoomar’, Deepika Padukone who plays the titular role in the film will be launching the trailer of the film in 3D.

Rani Padmini was known to be the most beautiful woman and Deepika Padukone just fits the role appropriately. What’s even better is the supreme talent that she brings on the table for this role which makes her an irreplaceable choice for the role.