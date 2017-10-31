These Behind-The-Scenes Pictures From Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Starrer Tiger Zinda Hai Will Make Your Jaw Drop!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has shot in five different countries across the world to capture a gripping, explosive and entertaining story. An espionage drama, the film’s protagonists – Tiger and Zoya – travel to five different countries, fighting against the odds to fulfill their life-threatening mission. A dramatic journey of 2 intelligence agents, the film is huge in scale and the director Ali Abbas Zafar wanted the expanse of the movie to come out through Tiger’s adventures across Austria, Greece, Morocco, Abu Dhabi and India.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar explains, “To meet the scale of the film, we had to travel to four different countries for different reasons. Certain landscapes needed to become a part of the film, so we had to go to Austria to get the snow-covered mountains. We also had to go to Morocco to feature crucial fight sequences of horseback riding. The country’s landscape and topography brings a certain texture to these sequences. It also has horses trained for some fight sequences, as many Hollywood films like Troy, and Mummy Returns. Greece was absolutely picturesque and was the perfect location to shoot the celebratory anthem ‘Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat’. Abu Dhabi gave us desert terrain. We got great support from the Abu Dhabi government be it locations, production, army and air-force requirement. They helped us create larger than life action drama sequences. We also shot a couple of scenes in North and South block, Delhi. Overall, each location has huge significance and is part of turning points in the film’s script.”

Keeping in mind its aim to deliver the biggest action adventure of 2017 that are at par with international standards, YRF’s Tiger Zinda Hai team engaged with film crews that have handled major Hollywood films in each foreign location. So expect some jaw-dropping fights and thrills in this Salman Khan starrer. Tiger Zinda Hai will hit theatres on December 22.