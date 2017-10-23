Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Conclusion Breaks All The TRP Records

72 SHARES Share Tweet

While Prabhas felt releasing the look of his next film would be the perfect return gift he could give his fans, another surprise came his way.

This was when BARC on his birthday today, announced that his magnum opus Baahubali 2, which recently had its world Tv premiere, got the highest TRP ever.

Not only at the box Office earlier this year, Prabhas’s Baahubali 2 has even won the television records.

This has just made his birthday even more special as this is the same year when he created massive records which are unbreakable at the box office with Baahubali.

Fans had put up selfies of them watching the magnum opus and treated the Television Premiere no less than an event.

Prabhas has often been saying how he can’t get over all the love he receives from his fans & this is just a proof of the same

Here’s wishing Prabhas a very Happy Birthday & much more success in times to come.