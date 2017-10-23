Wow! Hema Malini Reveals The Name Of Esha Deol’s Newborn Baby And It’s Very Cute

378 SHARES Share Tweet

Hema Malini’s daughter Esha Deol gave birth to a baby girl on this Monday morning.

The veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini’s daughter Esha Deol is now a proud parent to a baby girl with her husband Bharat Takhtani. Esha, who is an actress herself, delivered a baby girl in the Hinduja Hospital of Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday.

While talking to HT, Hema expressed her happiness and also revealed the baby’s name saying, “It’s such a beautiful feeling to become a grandmom again! I am very excited right now. Even Dharmendra ji is very happy. Esha is doing well, and the newborn baby girl, whom Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani have decided to name Radhya, is so sweet and lovely-looking, like a little doll!”

She also said, “My Mathura people are very happy. Krishna ki nagri hai, toh Radha Rani is important there.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The dream girl also told how they welcomed the little bundle of joy as she said, “We didn’t go to the hospital because Bharat’s family went and brought her home. We were at home, making the preparations to welcome the baby. The first thing we did was aarti according to the Hindu tradition. Outside, my staff was celebrating with phuljhadis. But we didn’t burst more crackers, as we did not want to disturb the child with the noise and also because it would have led to so much pollution.”

She further added on saying, “I was equally excited when Darien (son of Ahana Deol, Hema’s younger daughter) was born. But he has grown up so fast, and now goes to playschool. But I am scared to hold these babies, though I did it in my time. In the next few years, even Radhya will grow up and start going to school… how time flies! But I am happy seeing the way Esha and Bharat are handling things. They are so excited, almost as if they have a little new toy to play with!” Hema said, while adding “Ahana is helping Esha, since she’s more experienced. Nowadays, there are so many things to help both the parents and the child, which we didn’t have in our times.”