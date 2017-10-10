Priyanka Chopra To Finally Work With Aamir Khan In This Film!

526 SHARES Share Tweet

This will be the first time that Priyanka Chopra will be working with Aamir Khan!

The Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has become an international star now. The projects in the west has been keeping her busy. And that is the reason why it has been almost two years that she has not announced working in any Hindi project. But the wait is over. As she is very soon going to start shooting for a B-town film. And that also with Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan.

Yes, you read that right. PC will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir for the first time. She has already worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. But this will be for the first time that she will be working with Aamir.

Wondering which film it is that has brought the two of them together? Well, let us tell you that it is the biopic on the astronaut Rakesh Sharma in which PC will be seen with Aamir. The film has tentatively been titled Salute.

A source has been quoted in DNA saying, “Well, there was some interest from her side. Because she hasn’t ever worked with Aamir Khan.”

Apart from this, Priyanka has also signed the biopic on Kalpana Chawla. The same report quotes a source saying, “Priyanka met the makers and has asked them to start the pre-production work on the film. This will be the first film to go on floors right after Quantico if all goes well.”

Talking about the professional fronts of the actors, Aamir Khan is busy shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh. He is also coming with the film Secret Superstar starring Zaira Wasim. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra is busy shooting for her Hollywood films.