Aamir Khan’s Dangal Continues Its Winning Streak!

After winning numerous national and international awards, Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’ has won the Highest Grossing Foreign Language Film for 2017 at soon to be held 72nd Australian International Movie Convention (AIMC) distributed by Disney India and in ANZ by Mind Blowing Films.

Recently, the film had also become the highest grossing international film in China.

‘Dangal’ has achieved a cult status not only in India but also in China. It surpassed ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’, which opened on the same day despite with a much stronger opening weekend

The film Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar and Sakshi Tanwar in key roles.

Dangal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and it is produced under the banners of UTV Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions.