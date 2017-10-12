Qarib Qarib Singlle’s First Song Jaan Le Lu Teri To Come Out Today

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The first song from Irrfan Khan’s upcoming film Qarib Qarib Singlle titled ‘Jaan Le Lu Teri’ is all set to be released.

The song will feature both Irrfan Khan and Parvathy who seem to have a frictional relationship in the film. The song complements their relationship in the film.

For the first time, we will see the National Award winning Actor in a quirky lover-boy avatar with the Malayalam actress Parvathy in her Bollywood debut.

The film traces the love story of a middle-aged couple through the contemporary medium of online dating. The love story unveils over a three-city tour of Bikaner, Rishikesh, and Gangtok which unfolds to be a crazy and desi adventure.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

‘Jaan Le Lu Teri’ is sung by the Nooran Sisters and will be unveiled today.

We hear a glimpse of the song in the trailer as the background score.

Qarib Qarib Singlle is garnering a lot of attention for its refreshing pairing and quirky content. The trailer has received appreciation from the audience for its unusual storyline promising a joy-ride. The posters have attracted eye-balls for its taglines which is creating curiosity amongst all.

Presented by Zee Studios, ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh, and Gangtok and is all set to release on 10th November 2017.