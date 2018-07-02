Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju Creates History, Mints 46.71 Cr On Day 3 Taking The Grand Total To 120.06 Cr

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju creates history by minting 46.71 Cr on day 3 taking the grand total to a whopping 120.06 Cr at the box office.

By becoming the highest opener of 2018 to marking the highest Sunday ever for a Hindi film, Sanju has shattered all records at the domestic box office.

Sanju has been garnering immense love and appreciation from audience across the global.

Rajkumar Hirani’s cinematic excellence to make a film on Sanjay Dutt’s colourful life journey has got the film humongous response also marking to be Rajkumar Hirani’s highest too.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. ‘Sanju’ is going strong at the box office.