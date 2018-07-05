Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju Races Towards 200 Crore Mark On Thursday!

Sanju rakes in 18.9 crores on day 6, taking the total collection of the film to 186.41 crores.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial Sanju has not only been winning hearts of the audience but also minting moolah at the box office.

Breaking records at the boc office, the Sanjay Dutt biopic emerged to be the highest opener of the year and is now all set to enter the coveted 200 crore club.

One of the biggest films of the year, Sanju will emerge to be the first 200 crore film for Ranbir Kapoor and second for Rajkumar Hirani.

Rajkumar Hirani is touted to be the miracle filmmaker for his Midas touch. The director holds a record of blockbuster films, making him the most successful filmmaker of the industry.

Sanju depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt right from his younger days to his conviction.

While Sanjay Dutt’s life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor’s life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju brings to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor’s life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. ‘Sanju’ is running successfully all over.