Rani Mukerji’s Father Ram Mukerji Passes Away!

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji’s father Ram Mukerji left for heavenly abode today morning.

Sad to know Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji’s father Ram Mukerji passed away today morning at 4 am. The exact cause of the death is yet to be known. This is really an unfortunate case as just a few days back Rani had hosted a grand Diwali bash attended by close friends and family members. Her father, Ram Mukerji was also a part of the occasion.

Ram Mukerji, an Indian film director, producer and screenwriter in Hindi and Bengali Cinema, is one of the founders of Filmalaya Studios, Mumbai. He is most known for his films, Hum Hindustani (1960) and Leader (1964), starring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimal.

He previously, directed and produced his daughter Rani Mukerji’s film debut, Biyer Phool in 1996, and produced her Hindi film debut Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1997.

Our condolences to Mukerji family and much strength to Rani in this difficult phase of her life. May his soul rest in peace!