Ranveer Singh Reacts On Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Pics With Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan!

Ranveer Singh was asked upon his views about the Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan’s pictures that went viral a few days ago.

A few days back some pictures of the Pakistani actress Mahira Khan with the Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor had gone viral. The pictures saw the two of them smoking together. The actors were snapped in US and the pictures had spread all over media. It is since then that the trollers have been criticizing the actress for smoking despite being a woman. She was also being trolled for wearing a short and backless dress. Since then, many celebs have reacted on the matter. And the latest one is the actor Ranveer Singh.

While talking to Filmfare, the actor expressed his views on the matter. He said, “I can only speak about my own experience. There are times when I’m at a certain place with certain people and I don’t want those private moments to be captured by anyone. But, you can’t help it. You got to take the bad with the good. I get to do what I love to do and I make a lot of money. But some things are irritating and you’ve got to take them in your stride. It’s a crazy world.”

On Mahira being targeted in the whole issue, he says, “Everyone has their own interpretation. Everyone has their own set of values. Everyone has an opinion. You can hear them but you needn’t subscribe to them. At the end of the day, one should just live and let live and focus on more important things. Mahira is a great performer and an entertainer. One should ideally just engage with her at just that level.”

Now talking about Ranveer Singh, he is going to be seen in the film Padmavati. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. It is slated to release on December 1, this year.

