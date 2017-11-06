Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla Gets Close To Priyank Sharma Inside The House, Boyfriend Varun Sood Reacts!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Varun Sood has broken silence on his girlfriend Benafsha Soonawalla getting close to Priyank Sharma inside Bigg Boss 11 house.

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 has been making headlines since its first episode. And all the credit goes to its super active contestants. Lately, we have seen Benafsha Soonawalla getting close to her co-contestant Priyank Sharma inside the house. But all of us know that she already has a boyfriend outside the house, Varun Sood.

Varun has reacted on the matter. If the reports are to be believed, then when he was asked about it, he said that he is unruffled by these things. On the other hand, Priyank’s girlfriend Divya Agarwal has a different story.

Reportedly, in an interview to an entertainment website, Divya has claimed that Varun has been calling her asking what is Priyank upto. According to her, Varun has got insecure due to Benafsha and Priyank’s growing closeness. Divya also says that she has been trying to calm him down. Talking about her own boyfriend, Priyank she said that she is very unsettled with his behaviour inside the house.

Later, Varun was again asked by an entertainment website to comment on Divya’s statement. He told them that he didn’t like being called as an insecure person. He said that he is not at all insecure and also that he trusts Benafsha completely and has full faith in her.

Clarifying himself in the matter, Varun further said that he had called Divya to ask about Priyank’s nature in general. He also informed that Divya told him that Priyank is very demonstrative as a person and that his attitude towards Benafsha is normal.

Well, the truth is better known to Varun and Divya only. All we can do is wait and watch what happens next!

