Ranveer Singh Trolled Mercilessly For His Picture Caption!

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is the new victim of social media trolls. Ranveer Singh recently shared a photo of him flaunting his long hair and in no time, he was trolled on social media. Twitteratis were quick enough to judge his photo caption and was bullied by the trolls for creating controversies deliberately ahead the release of the film.

Ranveer Singh, who has been flaunting his Alauddin Khilji look from Padmavati, decided to share another picture in the same hairstyle on Friday morning and captioned it “Losing my religion.”

Losing my religion pic.twitter.com/vYM68pz5nr — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) November 10, 2017

In no time, Ranveer was trolled for his picture caption. Without knowing the true meaning of the caption, the actor was trolled horribly. Let us tell you that “Losing My Religion” is an iconic song by American rock-band REM.

He did it deliberately to get more controversies for the film, not good time for such posts — 🐼 (@VishwasEr) November 10, 2017

These words were not needed at this time. This tweet could have been worded differently. — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) November 10, 2017

This things will lead to disastrous results to your movies. Remember, your’s existence is from people of India. Don’t try to act foolish. May be this movie would work for you but next will fail as India never forgives. — Ashish Ranjan (@ashish_mdp) November 10, 2017

Tum Jaise Logo ki Wajah se Bharat 2000 Saal Tak Gualam Raha , Jo Paise ke liye Apni Maa Behan aur Desh Ko Bech Dete Hai . Dictators ne isi Wajah se is desh ko Gulam banakar rakah , Tum Log Us time ke Jai Singh ho. — vivek pathak (@vivekpathak2) November 10, 2017

It’s not the hate. It’s the ego of him which has been transferred him to post such tweets. If you both are from his PR team then do convey him my message that keep the things straight and simple. Address the concern of community and fix it to go ahead with the film. — Ashish Ranjan (@ashish_mdp) November 10, 2017

Actors are not only acting in reel life but in real life as well. Why don’t you convert your religion and prove it before making all these controversial statements? Garnering cheap publicity for his upcoming film. — Vakil Bharati🇮🇳 (@VakilBharati) November 10, 2017

Talking about the film, Padmavati is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream project and has been working on it for years. Finally, the film starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead role is releasing this December 1.

If you haven’t watched the trailer yet, here it is: