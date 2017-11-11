Ranveer Singh Trolled Mercilessly For His Picture Caption!

Ranveer Singh Trolled Mercilessly For His Picture Caption!

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is the recent actor being bullied by trolls.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is the new victim of social media trolls. Ranveer Singh recently shared a photo of him flaunting his long hair and in no time, he was trolled on social media. Twitteratis were quick enough to judge his photo caption and was bullied by the trolls for creating controversies deliberately ahead the release of the film.

Ranveer Singh, who has been flaunting his Alauddin Khilji look from Padmavati, decided to share another picture in the same hairstyle on Friday morning and captioned it “Losing my religion.”

In no time, Ranveer was trolled for his picture caption. Without knowing the true meaning of the caption, the actor was trolled horribly. Let us tell you that “Losing My Religion” is an iconic song by American rock-band REM.

Talking about the film, Padmavati is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream project and has been working on it for years. Finally, the film starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead role is releasing this December 1.

If you haven’t watched the trailer yet, here it is:

