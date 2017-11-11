Irrfan Khan’s Qarib Qarib Singlle Rakes In 1.75 Cr On Day One

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Irrfan Khan’s Qarib Qarib Singlle is witnessing positive word of mouth, rakes in 1.75 cr on day one at the box office.

The film is garnering much love and appreciation from the audience and critics alike for its quirky content and unique storyline.

‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ brings to celluloid fresh pairing of National award-winning actor Irrfan Khan and Malayalam actress Parvathy, who is marking her Bollywood debut with this film.

The film is witnessing a strong word of mouth creating a power-packed impact on the masses.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Irrfan Khan’s quirky avatar and perfect comic timing along with Parvathy’s amazing act is loved by the masses.

Tanuja Chandra is back with a bang with Qarib Qarib Singlle and she is been widely appreciated for her body of work.

‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ showcases new age online dating love between Irrfan Khan and Parvathy.

Presented by Zee Studios, ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok have released and is running on a positive note at the box office.

Watch Video: Qarib Qarib Singlle Movie Public Review Hit Or Flop?