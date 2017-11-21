Salman Khan Dons His Race 3 Look On Bigg Boss!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Superstar Salman Khan has created immense buzz and excitement with his ‘Race 3’ look. The actor yesterday treated his fans by donning his Race 3 look on his show Bigg boss, Weekend Ka Vaar.

He was seen in a clean shaved look, dressed in a blazer jacket identical to his Race 3 look, yesterday.

Recently Salman’s first look from Race 3 was unveiled in which he is seen in his dapper self wearing a blue uniform jacket, the look also sees him pointing a gun.

His look from Race 3 has grabbed a lot of eye balls when it was unveiled as the actor was seen in a high octane action avatar.

Salman Khan has started shooting for Race 3 in Mumbai few days back.

Race 3 will also mark Salman Khan’s and Jacqueline Fernandez’ second collaboration after the blockbuster Kick.

Salman Khan has always treated the audience with his high octane action stunts, and now with Race 3 the actor is all set to enthrall the audience with his action moves.

Ever since the third part of Race series has been announced audience are high on anticipation to witness Salman in his action avatar.

Salman Khan‘s Race 3 will be released on Eid 2017

