Woman Power At Work In Irrfan Khan-Parvathy Starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle

Irrfan Khan and Parvathy treat the audiences with one of the most loved and warm quirky love story of the season! The film upon its release has been flooded with superlative reviews, positive word of mouth and response from both, audiences as well as the critics. The film has a strong presence of women in its making and release!

The film before it’s release created noise around the fact that it was Irrfan Khan’s next after the hit Hindi Medium and south sensation Parvathy’s debut in Hindi cinema.

The Tanuja Chandra directorial had so much to offer! From the non-stereotypical casting to the unusual romance to defining a new not a quintessential actress to Bollywood! The makers of the project have added a new grammar to cinema through this particular film.

Parvathy, who marked her debut in Hindi cinema with this film, received immense accolades from across quarters and has emerged as a new definition of heroine in Bollywood. Without being glamorous and a perfect size 0, Parvathy has surfaced out to be a new description of how heroines are presented in our occupation.

Parvathy who hails from Kochi has been embraced by the moviegoers and film gurus! In fact, what very few know is that the film has a strong female force at its helm.

From the director Tanuja Chandra to the story by Kamna Chandra to dialogue writer Gazal Dhaliwal to co-producers Sutapa Sikdar and Shailja Kejriwal and being distributed in India by Bhumika Tewari and overseas by Vibha Chopra, both from Zee Studios, the film has a strong presence of women in its making and release!

The film, that has such a heavy involvement of women in its making, has definitely struck a chord with the viewers! It has turned out to become one of the most loved films of the year.

Qarib Qarib Singlle is now in its second week in theatres and is going strong!

