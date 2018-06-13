Salman Khan Excites The Audience With A Still Of Him And Jacqueline Fernandez From Race 3

Superstar Salman Khan who is all set for the big Eid release Race 3 stirred the excitement of the audience by sharing an adorable picture of him and Jacqueline Fernandez in the mountains.

Earlier in the year, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez shot for the upcoming action entertainer in the snow-clad mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. Reminiscing the same, Salman Khan took to social media to share a picture of the duo from the sets.

Glimpses of the sizzling couple turning up the heat in the snow-clad mountains were seen in the trailer as well as the earlier released song.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez who created waves with their last outing Kick are all set to spread their charm in one of the most anticipated films of the year Race 3. There has been immense anticipation amongst the audience to witness the duo on screen again.

The recently released track Heeriye from Race 3 has got the temperatures soaring with the sizzling chemistry of the leading duo.

Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.