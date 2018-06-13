Sanjay Dutt’s Sister Priya Dutt Is IMPRESSED With Ranbir Kapoor And Here’s What She Has To Say

Just a day ago, the trailer of Sanju created a wave across varied platforms. Being one of the most awaited films about one of Bollywood’s most controversial celebrities, this Sanjay Dutt biopic continues to keep us intrigued. Whilst the trailer has grabbed the attention of many, here’s how Sanjay Dutt’s family reacted on it.

In recent reports, the popular actor’s sister Priya Dutt has confessed her feelings about the Sanjay Dutt biopic. Sanju trailer hit the tube last afternoon, followed by which reaction from audiences across the country started pouring in. Amongst them, recently Priya Dutt reacted in these reports revealing about how impressed she is about the act of Ranbir Kapoor in the film. The politician, even though maintained that no one can imitate her ‘bhaiyya’ 100 percent, also mentioned that she loved the way Ranbir managed to pull of Sanjay Dutt on screen.

Furthermore, Priya Dutt also explained why she had so much confidence in Rajkumar Hirani and his vision. According to her, the filmmaker is very tactful when it comes to handling emotions on camera and also knows how to induce humour in his films. Speaking on the most impactful scene, Priya was all praises for sequences which feature Sunil Dutt aka Paresh Rawal and Ranbir Kapoor. She went on to add that there has also been a lot of comedy in her brother’s life. Although she did agree to the fact that when all of the crazy things happened in Sanjay Dutt’s life wasn’t funny then, now when they look back at those moments, they often end up laughing.

As for the film Sanju, it stars Dia Mirza as Maanayata Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt’s former love interest, Anushka Sharma as a biographer [a fictional character], Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt among others. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani and Fox Star Studios, the film is slated to release on June 29.