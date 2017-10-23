Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera SPEAKS UP On Getting Accused Of Threatening A Woman Of Gang Rape

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A woman has claimed that Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera has threatened her of gang rape.

The Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera has fallen into a legal trouble. A woman named Shabnam Shaikh has filed an FIR against him saying that he had threatened her of gang rape.

Well, let us inform you all that the roots of the matter lie in the TV reality show Bigg Boss. Yes, you read that right. It all started with the controversial contestant Zubair Khan getting evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

While he was called out of the house because of getting least number of votes among the nominated people, the ex-contestant claims that he himself left the show. The reason that he gave for doing so was that he had a heated argument with the host of the show, Salman Khan.

After coming out of the house, Zubair had said that he will file a case against the Sultan actor. He had also said that he will file a case against the show as it is scripted, where the contestants are always told what to do.

Apparently, he was also unhappy with the fact that he was introduced as Haseena Parker’s relative on the show. Zubair made it clear that he was in no way related to her and that he was not trying to gain publicity by doing so.

He had approached a Bandra based activist, Shabnam Shaikh for help, who has now put allegations on Shera. Her FIR states that she had got a call on October 20 where a man, who identified himself as Shera, threatened her that he would send 10 men to gang rape her if she doesn’t settle the matter quietly.

On the other hand, Shera has denied all such allegations. He has said that he will be proved innocent as there is technology available to recognise the voice on the call. He has also said that he has never interacted with Shabnam and that the number from which she got the call is not his.

