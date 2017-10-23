Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan Finds A Way To Escape On Seeing Media!

87 SHARES Share Tweet

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, was spotted on a movie outing with friends Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor.

The Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is no less star that her father. Wherever she goes, she gets snapped by the shutterbugs. Recently, the pretty girl was spotted for a movie outing at PVR, Juhu, with her friends – Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

While coming out of the theatre, she realized the presence of media there and hence she tried to just run away. Making her way out of the theatre, Suhana left the place in a car with her friends.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The star kid wants to become an actress and is very keen on working in the Bollywood film industry. Talking about her passion of acting, Shah Rukh had stated while promoting his film Jab Harry Met Sejal, ”Suhana is more theatre-oriented and has been doing plays in college. The best part is that she doesn’t want to learn (acting) from me. She wants to be an actor in her own right. She can be an actor if she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid 10 times less than I do, if times don’t change for women actors. I want her to experience what my female co-stars have gone through. My daughter will be an actor like them and I want to feel the pain.”

Suhana Khan is currently completing her education. After that, it is most probable that she will be joining the film industry. And that is when we would finally get to see the young girl on screen.

Meanwhile, check out her video here…