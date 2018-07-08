Sandeep Singh’s Father Gifts His Son’s Hockey Stick To Diljit Dosanjh

Hockey legend Sandeep Singh’s father gifted his son’s personal Hockey stick to actor Diljit Dosanjh who plays Sandeep’s character in his Biopic Soorma.

Actor Diljit Dosanjh who visited Sandeep Singh’s hometown Shahabad today, met his family before the film’s release and got a gift from Sandeep Singh’s father which is very close to Sandeep’s heart.

The hockey stick which is gifted to the actor is the same stick which was with Sandeep while he was accidentally shot with a bullet and it was with him through out the period when he was paralyzed.

Actor Diljit Dosanjh took to his social media to share this news by going live and also sharing a post too.

Diljit Dosanjh posted the video and wrote,”#SOORMA 13th July 😊🙏🙏 Es Ke Layek Toh Nahi Mai Lekin Maa Ka PYAR TOH NALAYEK BACHE KE LIYE BHI SAME HOTA HAI 🙈🙏🙏 Thx @sandee_rebirth Bhaji & Family 😊🙏”

It was an emotional moment for the whole family when Sandeep Singh’s father gifted the stick to the actor.

Sandeep Singh was shot with a bullet while he was traveling in the train 12 years ago, after which the hockey player was paralysed for 2 years. But his determination and love for the game brought him back and he won several medals for our country.

Soorma is a story inspired by a real story and director Shaad Ali has tried to keep it as real as possible.

The film has been shot in his hometown Shahabad to capture the real essence of his struggle and the journey to become the hockey legend.

The trailer of the film had garnered immense appreciation from across the audience. It is an inspiring true story of the human spirit, about a player, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident.

It is a lesser known fact that, Sandeep Singh has been hailed as one of the world’ most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’.

Sandeep Singh’s inspiring story has had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen.

Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh, Soorma is written & directed by Shaad Ali and is slated to release on 13th July, 2018.