Amazon Prime Video Originals Present India’s First Ever Digital Comedy Reality Show With Comicstaan

Amazon Prime Video Originals is all set to present India’s first ever digital comedy reality show with the upcoming series Comicstaan.

Bringing together the top comedians of the nation, the reality show offers wholesome entertainment with the best artists under a single roof.

Presenting Tanmay Bhat, Kenny Sebastian, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Kaneez Sukra, Naveen Richard and Sapan Verma as judges, Comicstaan will be hosted by Abish Matthew and Sumukhi Suresh.

Comicstaan is a nine episode series presenting a new theme every episode, where the judges hunt for the future of comedy.

The recently released trailer tickled the funny bones of the audience piquing the interests of everyone.

Comicstaan is laugh-out-loud funny with carefully plotted jokes, quick-witted dialogue and hilarious memorable moments that are relevant in pop culture today.

The first four episodes are available to stream on July 13, followed by new episodes weekly.