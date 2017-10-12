Sanjay Dutt’s Wife Maanyata Dutt Is Constantly Calling Ranbir Kapoor For This Reason?

119 SHARES Share Tweet

The audience is highly waiting for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, which is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani. As we all know Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned for his role in Sanjay Dutt biopic. The handsome hunk has gone through a drastic transformation to step into the shoes of Sanjay Dutt for his role in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming biopic on Dutt.

While everything is going well about the film, as per the leading tabloid, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanyata Dutt is quite sceptical nowadays and is anxiously calling Ranbir Kapoor. Reportedly, Maanyata is curious to know about her role in the film as Rajkumar Hirani has apparently added her part in the film without letting her know.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

A source reveals in interaction with Mumbai Mirror, “A nervous Maanyata has been calling all and sundry (including Ranbir Kapoor), trying to get more info on the movie.”

A few months ago, actress Dia Mirza, who is playing Maanayata’s character in the biopic had all the nicest things to say. He had said, “I believe Manyata is someone who has a strong sense of self. Ranbir has transformed himself into Sanjay totally but I don’t think others need to do the same. I have interacted with her over the years and I think she is the anchor in Sanjay’s life. But I have perceived Maanyata through the wonderful writing (by Abhijat and Raju) that’s been written about her.”

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Dia Mirza, the film also stars Anushka Sharma, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal. The movie is scheduled to release next year in March!