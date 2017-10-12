Here’s Why Amitabh Bachchan Opted Out Of Salman Khan Starrer Race 3!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Amitabh Bachchan was offered a role in Salman Khan – Jacqueline Fernandez Race 3.

It is known to everyone that the third installment of the Race Franchise will star the Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. But little do people know that even Amitabh Bachchan was offered a role in the same film. But due to his prior work commitments, he could not be a part of the film.

“Big B already has given his October and November dates for the football biopic Jhund. The Race 3 team also plan to begin shoot around the same time. The clash of dates meant that Bachchan had to choose one and since he had already given his dates to Jhund, he politely turned down Race 3,” says a source.

Earlier, there were also rumors of Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur turning down roles in Race 3.

The choreographer – director Remo D’souza will be directing Race 3, which stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernnadez and Bobby Deol. Khan will be seen in a grey character and the film is expected to release in the festive season of Eid, next year.

Talking about the professional front of Salman Khan, he is next going to be seen in the film Tiger Zinda Hai. The film stars Katrina Kaif in the role of the female lead and will bring back the much-loved jodi of Salman-Katrina after 6 long years.

Salman is also a part of Remo D’Souza’s next dance film.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan is going to be seen in the film Thugs Of Hindostan. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Big B is also a part of the film 102 Not Out, which also stars Rishi Kapoor.