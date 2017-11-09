Sara Ali Khan Signs Her Second Film, All Thanks To This Actress!

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Sara Ali Khan has already signed her second film before even finishing Kedarnath.

Sara Ali Khan even before wrapping up her debut project has signed up her second film produced by Anushka Sharma. The 24 year old is all set to make her debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

The filming of Kedarnath has been stalled due to the harsh North Indian winter.

Nawab Saif Ali Khan and ex-wife Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara is ready to star in a Clean Slate Films’ project. The production company is co-owned by her brother, Karnesh Sharma and KriArj Entertainment. Until now, the movies produced by Clean Slate Films are all Sharma starrer films like NH10, Phillauri along with upcoming Pari and Kaneda.

Sara Ali Khan will be the first female lead actor to work in an Anushka Sharma production which probably does not star the actress turned producer. The currently unnamed film is said to be a social drama.

Reportedly, Abhishek Kapoor did not want Sara to sign up another movie before wrapping up Kedarnath but the young actress did not wish to wait too long. If it to be believed, Kedarnath’s delayed release was the reason that bold move.

When asked to comment on the same, a representative of the Clean Slate Films stated that they are currently focusing on their upcoming film— mystery drama Pari featuring Anushka Sharma set to be released February 9th 2018. However, the representative did confirm that are in talks with Sara Ali Khan but refused to add any further.

