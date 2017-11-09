144 SHARES Share Tweet

Firangi actor Kapil Sharma speaks up on making a comeback with Sunil Grover.

Comedian turned Bollywood actor Kapil Sharma has geared for his second Bollywood film, Firangi’, which is set to hit the silver screen on November 24. The trailer received a huge response from the audience and a lot of is being expected from the film. Besides Kapil’s upcoming, what is more grabbing limelight is his former colleague and friend Sunil Grover.

As we all know Kapil and Sunil had an ugly showdown on board a flight in March this year. The two have not been seen together ever since then. After Sunil Grover made an exit from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show”, Kapil’s health worsened and the TRP

Fans are eagerly waiting to see them together on the small screen. Kapil had then publicly apologised to Sunil for his behaviour but nothing worked out. Kapil is still wishing to extend an olive branch by offering a new show to him.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

During an interview to Mid-Day, Kapil hinted at a reunion and said, “Sunil and I haven’t met in a long time, but we chat over messages. He is currently in Canada. As soon as he returns, we will meet up and discuss the possibility of a new show. Hopefully, we should be back together. The rest of the cast members are also ready to come on board.”

Talking about the unpleasant episode and the impact it had on him, Kapil said, “When he had left the show earlier [to pursue his own show, Mad In India], I had dissuaded him from leaving us. This time too, I was sad that our issue had become so big that it had started affecting our friendship. I tried explaining to him that everyone makes mistakes and I too had committed one. But he wouldn’t have any of it.”

We can’t wait to see this much-awaited reconciliation!

Watch Trailer Here: