Secret Superstar Reminds Me Of My Mother: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Secret Superstar is currently garnering humongous response for its unique and intriguing storyline.

The film is witnessing a positive word of mouth from audience and critics alike.

Secret Superstar receiving a thumbs up for its heart touching content. All those present at the screening shared an overwhelming response to the film.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, “I have watched Secret Superstar and I want to say that it’s a fabulous film. I have never seen a relationship between a mother and a daughter like that in any Hindi film. This film reminds me of Mother India. The relationship showed in Mother India between Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, this film shows Zaira and her mother and takes me back to Mother India. It’s amazing. Well done. I can’t praise more it’s that good’.

Aamir Khan on the response the film is receiving shares, “We are eagerly waiting for the audience reactions. We cannot be relieved till the audience watched the film. We are very happy that people from the film industry have come to watch the film and we are very happy that they are loving it. Everyone is liking Advait’s and all the actor’s work. We are happy for that but we are really waiting for the audience to watch the film on 19th that is on Diwali. Because when the film releases in theaters it gets a different life and we are keenly waiting that hopefully, people will like the film”.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Kiran Rao also shares, “We are very nervous before the film, but listening to everyone’s reaction we feel very good and we are getting encouragement. We loved the film but now let’s see on Thursday, what the audience feels about it.

Secret Superstar is based on a teenage girl named Insiya, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.

Early screenings of the film have been garnering positive word of mouth for the Diwali release. Secret Superstar also received a standing ovation in its first cut screening from distributors and exhibitors.

Backed by content and driven by powerful actors, Secret Superstar makes for a perfect Diwali treat for the audience worldwide.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.

Watch Video: Sachin Tendulkar’s Amazing Review On Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar