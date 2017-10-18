Watch: Kids Enacting Sunny Deol’s Memorable Dialogues On His 60th Birthday Will Melt Your Heart

3 SHARES Share Tweet

A powerful voice, muscular physique and a lion’s roar! These words rightly describe Bollywood’s incomparable action king, Sunny Deol! Known best for his Tareekh Pe Tareekh dialogue, there is one date that the world celebrates along with this iconic actor – his birthday, 19th October! And celebrating alongside the actor will be Zee Classic, with its proposition Woh Zamana Kare Deewana, with a special series of initiatives that the channel has lined-up.

Born to Indian cinema’s legendary veteran actor Dharmendra Singh, Sunny Deol has delivered remarkable hits like Ghayal, Damini, Dar, Border, Gadar and so on. The two-time National Film Award winning actor, has his film career span over thirty years. His ‘Dhai Kilo Ka Haath’, ‘Tareekh pe tareekh,’ and ‘Balwant Rai ke Kutte’ dialogues have achieved iconic status and still resonate with viewers across the country.

To kick-start celebrations, Zee Classic has curated a special birthday video dedication for Sunny Deol. The video features young kids enacting some of Sunny Deol’s most memorable dialogues and Bollywood portrayals. What’s super-cute is that the young Sunny Deols are able to match the legendary actor’s energy levels too!

And, that’s not all! Extending its offering Retro in a Metro, Zee Classic has organised a special ticketed screening of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha at Mumbai’s Cinepolis at Andheri (West) on the eve of Sunny Paaji’s birthday on 18th October!

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 India-Pakistan partition, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is an action-drama narrating the story of a Sikh truck driver who falls in love with a Muslim girl caught in the partition cross-fire. While their love brings them together, the story goes on to highlight the struggles they face after she reunites with her family who lives in Pakistan. One of Sunny Deol’s highest grossing films, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has, today, become a cult movie.

Watch Video Here: