Shah Rukh Khan Shared A Photo Of Suhana, Aryan, AbRam And Yes It Is Breaking The Internet

Shah Rukh Khan has just shared a picture of his children Suhana, Aryan, AbRam and we love it!

Shah Rukh Khan recently shared a collage photo of hid children Suhana, Aryan and AbRam on his twitter account. He captioned the picture as, “My three vices in pictures: Grace, Style & Playfulness” .

We cannot agree more!

My three vices in pictures: Grace, Style & Playfulness. pic.twitter.com/reXQAxT5q1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 8, 2017

Suhana, who is soon to make her Bollywood debut, has been spotted very frequently lately, carrying herself with grace and poise in every appearance she has made.

Aryan is in news frequently with his Instagram posts and uncanny resemblance to his father. Currently the eldest of Khan Children is learning film making at the University Of Southern California in Los Angeles.

And little AbRam, who is charming everyone as far as the eyes go with his playful mannerisms and bright smile!

As soon as King Khan shared the photo, fans starting commenting on how he is blessed with beautiful children and that they are lucky to have him dote over them.

Shah Rukh in every appearance he has made with AbRam, the father-son duo is seen having fun with the father’s protective presence around his son. Remember the time during IPL’s Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab when AbRam and Shah Rukh had a playful water war on the ground?

While dropping Aryan off to USC, he expressed his desire for Aryan to watch more classic movies. He even made a folder with all the movies! Shah Rukh Khan while USC posted a rear view mirror selfie on Instagram captioned as “Objects in the mirror….r closest…sigh…!!!”

As for Suhana, King Khan has always been a protective father. While promoting Dear Zindagi he even made rules for anybody wants to date her!

So yes, Shah Rukh Khan’s children are indeed lucky to have him as their father!

